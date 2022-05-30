HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of HUTCHMED worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 143,915 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $9.56 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

