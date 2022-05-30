Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $30,670.15

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $30,670.15 or 0.99662363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $312,178.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

