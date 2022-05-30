Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $27.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

