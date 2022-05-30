Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 79.2% in May

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSON stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,543. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

