Hovde Group Boosts BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target to $28.00

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Hovde Group to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

