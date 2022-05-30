Hord (HORD) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Hord (HORD) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Hord has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $114,390.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 172.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,495.30 or 0.41128745 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00483582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008528 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

