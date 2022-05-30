Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,544. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

