Honest One Day Trading Volume Hits $120,907.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Honest has a market cap of $1.13 million and $120,907.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 192.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,832.85 or 0.48566598 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00486036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033635 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

