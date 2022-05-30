Hippo (HIPO) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hippo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hippo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 755 3212 2775 166 2.34

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 235.00%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.22 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.88 billion 71.22

Hippo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.60% 3.28% 0.86%

Summary

Hippo rivals beat Hippo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

