Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $123.28 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

