Head to Head Review: Candel Therapeutics (CADL) and Its Peers

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) is one of 259 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Candel Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Candel Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 -$36.12 million -2.00 Candel Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.02

Candel Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Candel Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics Competitors 1675 5784 11421 210 2.53

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.18%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 108.05%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics peers beat Candel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

