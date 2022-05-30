HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 3.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $91,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $58.94. 150,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

