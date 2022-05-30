HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Abrams Bison Investments LLC

Abrams Bison Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 15.3% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abrams Bison Investments LLC owned 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $205,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.55. 39,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,484. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.69 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

