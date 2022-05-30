Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 587048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

