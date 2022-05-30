Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $50.00.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

