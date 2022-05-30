HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post sales of $49.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $50.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $54.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $205.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

HONE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 10,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.