Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.36. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 3.91%.

In related news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,938.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

