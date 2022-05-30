GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Up 70.8% in May

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXII. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 500,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII traded up $9.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 337,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,763. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

