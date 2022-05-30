Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.46. The company had a trading volume of 199,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

