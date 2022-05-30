Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 158,091 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,091 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,925,863. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

