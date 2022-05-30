Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 15,146 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $56,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $16.06 on Monday, reaching $422.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.54.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

