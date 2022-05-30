Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $90.31 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $90,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,851,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848,305. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.