Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $45.46 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $45,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

APD traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

