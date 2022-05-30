Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $43.69 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.66. 68,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,207. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

