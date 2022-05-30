Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 46,348 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 560.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $619,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,123,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,811,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.51 on Monday, reaching $102.26. 3,313,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,719,109. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

