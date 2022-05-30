Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 21,517 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $141,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $8,143,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $32.62 on Monday, reaching $583.28. 219,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.92.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

