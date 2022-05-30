Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raises Dividend to $1.51 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.5109 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

