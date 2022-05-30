Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raises Dividend to $1.51 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.5109 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.