Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,078. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$31.72 and a 1 year high of C$41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

