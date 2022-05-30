Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 30th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.63. 1,096,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,078. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.14. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$31.72 and a 52 week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

