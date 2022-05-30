Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GTPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. 191,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,312. Gores Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 933,430 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.