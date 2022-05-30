Golem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.92 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $275.90 million and $5.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,660.07 or 1.00063185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.