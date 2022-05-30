Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 421,534 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 421,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of TE Connectivity worth $189,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.49 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.58 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.