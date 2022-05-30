Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Ally Financial worth $229,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.