Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 929,501 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $194,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.