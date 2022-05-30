Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 40.19% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $194,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 356.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000.

GINN opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $65.07.

