Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 637,530 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.07% of Terreno Realty worth $186,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after buying an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,818,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 208,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

