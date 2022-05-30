Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after acquiring an additional 316,232 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,412,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,649,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,487. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

