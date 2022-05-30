Goldcoin (GLC) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $988,791.77 and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00218975 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,051,076 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.