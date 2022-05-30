goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $$84.46 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. goeasy has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

