Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $939,224.77 and $142.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

