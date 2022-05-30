Global Crypto Alliance Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CALL)

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market capitalization of $24,720.54 and approximately $8.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,324.12 or 0.99929734 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001596 BTC.
Global Crypto Alliance Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “
