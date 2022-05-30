Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,263 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.15. 45,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

