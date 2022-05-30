Glazer Capital LLC Takes $24.58 Million Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,528,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,580,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 4.79% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 190,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,225. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

