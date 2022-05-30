Glazer Capital LLC Sells 130,775 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,775 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.08% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

