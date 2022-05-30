Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,864,000. Vonage comprises about 1.4% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of Vonage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vonage by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,470,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after purchasing an additional 878,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vonage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,514,000 after purchasing an additional 439,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,452 shares of company stock worth $4,641,577 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

