Glazer Capital LLC Has $17.67 Million Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,426 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 972.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 374,933 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. IG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

