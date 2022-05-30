Glazer Capital LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 274,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 926,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

BSKY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,610. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.