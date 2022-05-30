Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,856,366 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,856,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,142,000. BigBear.ai makes up about 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 8.39% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $5.38. 7,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

