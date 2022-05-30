Glazer Capital LLC Buys 1,068,040 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 1,318.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,040 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,245.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 139,463 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of HCII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,512. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.