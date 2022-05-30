GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Financial Survey

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noah and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 1 3 0 2.75 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noah currently has a consensus price target of $49.76, suggesting a potential upside of 188.65%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 30.16% 15.27% 11.71% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 175.52% 74.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noah and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $673.68 million 1.54 $206.21 million $2.69 6.41 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 1.88 $29.00 million N/A N/A

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Noah has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noah beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. It offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly-raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. The company also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

